Prince Harry's rare throwback photos with Princess Diana have resurfaced.

On Tuesday, Reuters shared a series of photos featuring Meghan Markle's fiance. The snaps included a photo of Prince Harry wearing a striped t-shirt and thumbsucking while in Princess Diana's arms. The late Princess of Wales smiles as she carries her youngest son.

According to the caption, it was taken on August 1988 at Marivent Palace. Prince Harry was trying to hide behind his mom during a morning photo session.

Another snap featured Princess Diana sitting on the stairs at Palma de Mallorca, Spain in 1987 with Prince William and Prince Harry. The fifth in line to the throne looks adorable in his red jumper shorts and green shoes.

In 1990, Princess Diana and her mom, Frances Shand-Kydd were photographed on a private beach with Prince William and Prince Harry. In the photo, they are sitting on the sand while the Duke of Cambridge and another kid play in the sand. Another photo take in in 1992 showed Prince Harry sharing a carriage ride with Princess Diana and the Queen mother.

In 1993, Prince Harry was photographed sitting on his own Ricardo Patrese's Formula One Benetton-Ford in the pits at Silverstone Circuit. It seemed that he was enjoying the ride. In the same year, Markle's future-husband was snapped sitting in a British tank.

In 1995, Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry were photographed together during the Heads of States ceremony in Hyde Park. The event commemorated the 50th anniversary of VE Day.

In the snap, the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Cornwall are talking. Meanwhile, Princess Diana smiles as she watches Prince Harry.

Another photo featured Prince Harry and Prince Charles enjoying a toboggan ride in Klosters. The last photo showed Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry on the banks of the river Muick near Ballater during a summer break at the Balmoral Castle in August 1997. In the same month, Princess Diana got into an accident that caused her death.

According to Paul Burrell, former royal butler, Prince William and Prince Harry's mom had a premonition about her death.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson