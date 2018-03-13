Prince Harry had a surprising reaction to Liam Payne's performance.

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out together again to attend the Commonwealth Day with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The royal family enjoyed the festivities by watching a number of performances from different singers, including Liam Payne.

In a clip shared by @JaxQ on Twitter, Prince Harry turns to Meghan Markle after Payne's performance and raises both of his eyebrows. The "Suits" star giggles and buries her face in his chest.

It is still unclear why Prince Harry raised his eyebrows at Markle. It's possible that he agreed with the song and Payne's statement. But one thing is certain, the Duke never meant any harm with his reaction. In fact, even Markle found it funny.

In the video, Payne just finished his version of John Mayer's "Waiting on the World to Change." According to the former One Direction singer, he was very excited to perform for the queen and the royal family at the event. The performer deemed his invitation to the ceremony a "massive honor" and thanked the royals for having him.

After the service, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Markle met about 100 children in Dean's Yard behind Westminster Abbey, People reported. According to Markle's fans, she was "very, very excited" about her upcoming royal wedding.

"The service was beautiful, especially the choir and the music," she told David Swindell and Liam Maloney of St. Cuthbert's Catholic High School in Newcastle.

"She was very personable. I think she'll be a great addition," Swindell said about the future royal.

Just like Swindell, a number believe that Markle will be a great addition to Prince Harry's family. In fact, according to Erin Specht, who dated the "Horrible Bosses" star's half-brother Thomas Markle's Jr., the royal family is lucky to have her.

"The royal family is lucky to have her. She absolutely could be more popular than Diana," Specht said.

In addition, most of the people find Markle more relatable than Middleton. In a new survey, the actress comes next to Prince Harry as the most relatable royal. Many find her past being an actress as a great factor that the public can easily tune into her. Meanwhile, others find her being a feminist and down to earth as other significant factors too.

Photo: Getty Imaegs/Ben Birchall