Prince William stepped out a week after the royal wedding to watch his favorite soccer team's game.

On Saturday, the Duke of Cambridge joined the crowd at Wembley Stadium to witness Aston Villa's match against Fulham in the Premier League final. He was even seen cheering for Aston Villa, who lost the game 1-0, People reported.

Kate Middleton's husband is a self-confessed fan of Aston Villa. According to the duke, his fondness for the team started years ago when he was still attending school.

"A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run-of-the-mill teams," Prince William explained.

"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments," he added.

In April, weeks before Middleton's delivery, Prince William was also spotted leaving his wife at home to watch Aston Villa's game against Cardiff City at Villa Park in Birmingham. He supported the team by wearing its colors in the form of a burgundy and light blue scarf. He was seated in the box with John Carew.

Prince William was visibly enjoying the game and many were happy to see him. But some royal critics were not impressed with his choice of leaving his pregnant wife at home.

"His missus is heavily pregnant and Prince William is off gallivanting at the Aston Villa match," one user wrote.

"I really don't get the Prince William - Aston Villa thing?" another user said.

In related news, Prince William's kids 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte are Aston Villa fans too. According to 9-year-old Mulonbi, the Duchess of Cambridge told him that the royal kids love Villa kits.

"Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits," Mulonbi said.

"I have to be loyal to my husband!" Middleton responded.

Prince William is set to fly to Israel next month. He will be the first member of the royal family to visit the country officially. The Duke of Cambridge may follow the tradition and get a tattoo during his trip if he wishes to.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Ellis