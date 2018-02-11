Prince William, a self-confessed “Game of Thrones” fan, recently made his dreams of meeting Emilia Clarke come true.

According to Bustle, the Duke of Cambridge met the actress at a ceremony that honored young people who have faced homelessness. Clarke read out the names of the nominees, while Prince William handed out the awards.

Last year, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, told BBC One radio that they are massive fans of “Game of Thrones.” In fact, the couple has also met Tom Wlaschiha. During their conversation, the royal couple asked the Jaqen H’ghar portrayer for spoilers, but he did not divulge any.

Other details about Prince William and Clarke’s meeting have not been released. But the actress expressed her excitement over the opportunity to team up with the duke on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Prince William also had the opportunity to meet another actress during his recent trip to Sweden. While speaking with a local Swedish newspaper (via Vogue), the “Tomb Raider” star said that she and the prince talked about the hit Netflix series “The Crown.”

“It was actually the first thing my friend and I started about with William,” she said. The two also talked about Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, as well as his love for “Game of Thrones.”

While Prince William was busy talking to Vikander, Middleton was photographed talking to “Good Will Hunting” star Stellan Skarsgard. However, details about their conversation have not yet been revealed.

Prince William, Middleton, as well as the other members of the royal family, also have celebrity friends. According to People, Prince Harry is good friends with Rihanna, Will Arnett, Cara Delevingne, Margot Robbie, Suki Waterhouse, Barack and Michelle Obama, and more.

Prince William and Middleton are also good friends with Ellie Goulding, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Redmayne, James Blunt, and more. Some of these celebrities may very well be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding.

