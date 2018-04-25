Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to upgrade their family car.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a growing family, so they made a practical change by investing in a bigger vehicle. Prince William was photographed arriving in a new four-wheel vehicle when she visited Middleton after her delivery.

Prince William and Middleton's new car is a seven-seater Land Rover Discovery. This gives the family-of-five enough space whenever they travel together. It is spacious enough for them to bring along the children's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and their personal protection officer. The royal's new vehicle reportedly cost almost $84,000.

Prince William and Middleton's new automobile was just launched last year. It features TV screens in the headrests and a sound system that allows the driver to control the seating arrangement from his phone.

Land Rovers are Queen Elizabeth II's favorite car brand because they are very helpful in getting around the royal country estates. In fact, it carried Her Majesty's to a various ceremonial event. The royal family's relationship with the brand has started back in 1948.

According to Hello! Prince William and Middleton already owned the car since last year, but they were rarely pictured using it. However, it was an indication that the couple has been planning to have a third baby.

Princess Diana's former royal butler, Paul Burrell, announced that Prince William and Prince Harry both love to have a big family. In fact, he predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will have another baby after their third child.

"As children, he and William both said they would have large families," Burrell said about Middleton's husband and Meghan Markle's fiancé. "I predict Meghan will be pregnant before Christmas. I bet William will have four. Both William and Harry wanted more brothers and sisters when they were young but it wasn't to be."

In related news, Peter Andre offered a parenting advice to Prince William and Middleton as they welcomed their third child together.

"One piece of advice that my mum gave me is always remember not to give 100% of your attention to the new baby," Andre said. "It's important to get the other children involved, otherwise they might feel rejected. If William and Kate ever rang me up and asked for my advice, that's what I'd say."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson