Prince William reportedly made a "filthy joke" when he delivered his best man speech at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

It's been over a week since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot. However, the event remains one of the interesting topics until today. According to a new report, the Duke of Cambridge made a surprising remark about the groom when he took the stage.

One guest told Sunday Times that Prince William made a "filthy joke" about wet knickers. However, the source did not share the details of the leaked joked.

Mirror added that Prince William pulled a prank at Markle's husband at the party and nearly "floored" some of the guests in the process. Prince Harry reportedly fell off a ladder while trying to change a light bulb recently. So, Kate Middleton's husband tied a ladder at the back of the newlywed's car.

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly in a great mood during Prince Harry and Markle's wedding reception.

"William was in a jokey, wonderful mood at the party," a royal wedding guest told said. "He must have been relieved that it wasn't all about him."

The insider added that Prince Harry's older brother and best man was very proud of him. "He is so proud of his brother," the source continued.

Apparently, Prince William is not the only one who joked about the groom on his big day. According to another insider, his best friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, who was among those given the privilege to speak at the reception talked about his baldness and past scandals.

"He brought up Harry's tabloid antics and made fun of his hair loss," a source told Us Weekly about van Straubenzee's speech. "The entire room was cracking up."

Prince Charles hosted the evening party for Prince Harry and Markle. But the couple was reportedly too exhausted that they "snuck off" even before the private reception at Frogmore House officially ended.

"They let themselves have a few drinks, then they were ready to get back for some rest," the insider said. "It got rowdier as the night went on."

Prince Harry and Markle are taking a break from their royal duties for their honeymoon. They will be gone in the next few weeks and are expected to return in June.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas