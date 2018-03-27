Prince William is not shy about showing his affection to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke of Cambridge is often seen in photos with his 4-year-old son, Prince George. But Kate Middleton's husband was also photographed with his 2-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte. In those instances, Prince William's sweetness to his children is visible.

"It's obvious that they're loving parents," Susan Constantine, a body language expert, told Good Housekeeping. "Prince William's body language, in particular, is truly parenting at its finest."

The publication shared snaps of Prince William holding Prince George, supporting Princess Charlotte as she walks up the stairs in a helicopter and hugging and kissing the little prince. Indeed, the Duke of Cambridge is not withholding his affection to his kids when they are in public.

"This is one Prince William's greatest Hallmark card moments," Constantine said referring to a photo of the Duke hugging Prince George closely to his chest. "Here, he's completely embracing his son, showing a level of intimacy that is rare in most royal engagements."

According to Constantine, Prince William's gestures also show that he is the protector of his children. There are also times when the Duke refrains from being authoritative to better relate to his brood.

"These moments are proof that Prince William's relationship with his children are completely independent of the crowds or chaotic situation around him," said Patti Wood, another body language expert. "This pattern of behavior shows that his relationship with his children and his wife are not for show. These interactions happen every day, whether there's a camera in their face or not."

In related news, Prince William and Middleton are reportedly strict when it comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's privacy. In fact, they planted 40-foot hedges in front of the Kensington Palace to allow their kids to play outside without being seen from the gates.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting a new addition to their family of four. Their third baby is due to arrive in April. The Duchess of Cambridge already made her final royal engagement as she is reportedly due "any minute now."

On her last appearance, Middleton revealed what Prince George and Princess Charlotte love doing together. "I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy," Middleton said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson