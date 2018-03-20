Kate Middleton and Prince William's third baby has a page on the royals' website.

The Duchess of Cambridge is only a few weeks away from her due date. Thus, the royals are already very excited to welcome the new addition to their family that they created a page titled "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third baby" on their site, Us Weekly reported.

Any update about Prince George and Princess Charlotte's upcoming sibling will be shared on that page. For those who wanted to be updated about Middleton's pregnancy, they can also follow the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The publication noted that there are also dedicated pages for 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, an insider revealed that the nursery of the new addition to Middleton and Prince William's brood will be "full of hand-me-downs and George and Charlotte's old toys."

At the time, the gender of Middleton's third child remains unknown. However, some believe that she is expecting a girl because her baby bump is "high and wide." Meanwhile, others think that the upcoming addition to the Cambridges will be a boy because the Duchess wears blue more often.

Ulrika Johnson, who predicted her own pregnancies accurately, believes that Middleton and Prince William are having a boy. "I remember my English grandmother talking about how, when the baby is 'out front' as opposed to 'spread evenly', it was a boy," she said.

However, according to an expert, a mother's baby bump has nothing to do with her child's sex. But this depends on her size, weight and shape.

"Kate Middleton's baby bump has nothing to do with the gender of her third baby with Prince William," Dr. Sherry A. Ross told Sunday Express. "There are no truths to any of these old wives' tales I've come across during my 25 years practicing as an ob-gyn."

According to Ross, taller women "tend to stick out less" and their bump shows at a later time. Meanwhile, shorter women are more likely to have a low bump.

The royal fans have different opinions as to when the child will be delivered. Some think it is due on St. George's Day, others are betting for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary on April 29. Meanwhile, there are also a few who think that the newest royal might arrive on Princess Charlotte's birthday on May 2.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson