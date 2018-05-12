Princess Diana was a doting mom to her two sons, but who would have thought she is a playful mother to them as well.

When Prince William turned 13 years old, the Princess of Wales decided to give him a hilarious but rude present.

Darren McGrady, Princess Diana’s former head of chef, said that when he came to work on the day of Prince William’s birthday, he saw a cake inside the ref that had huge boobs on it.

“The princess had ordered a boobs cake for William’s 13th birthday. The princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me. William just went bright red,” he said.

Prince Harry thought the cake was hilarious that he requested his mom to give him a similar one when he turns 13. Unfortunately, Princess Diana passed away when Prince Harry was just 12 years old.

Meanwhile, other than giving Prince William an embarrassing cake for his 13th birthday, Princess Diana also made it even more memorable when she invited supermodels to attend her son’s bash.

“I remember that day well because Princess Diana said they were coming. I was super excited and I wanted to meet them too but I didn’t get the chance. It was Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell. William was a little bit mixed up in his interview with ITV. He said he had Cindy Crawford over but it was actually Claudia Schiffer,” he said.

Prince William had a very close relationship with his mom when she was still alive. In fact, even after her death, he made sure to pay tribute to him on his wedding day. Prince William gave Kate Middleton his mom’s ring so that the Princess of Wales could be a part of their special day.

Prince Harry is expected to do a similar thing on his wedding day to Meghan Markle on May 19. The royal couple will also pay tribute to Princess Diana in a unique way at the ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images/POOL/AFP