Prince William continues to campaign for mental health by supporting another advocate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been working hard to promote mental health. Kate Middleton's husband once again showed his dedication to this concern by writing a foreword for Jonny Benjamin's book "The Stranger on the Bridge: My Journey from Despair to Hope."

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the page that Prince William has written for the book on Twitter. The Duke looked back at how he first met Benjamin. He continued his piece by praising the mental health campaigner, author and vlogger.

"As an award-winning campaigner, Jonny is passionate about tackling the stigma surrounding mental health and supporting people to have conversation about how they are feeling, without fear or prejudice," Prince William wrote. "Mental health is not a dirty word - we all have mental health like we do physical health, good or ill."

"As you will read in this book, at times for Jonny it has been hard but thanks to a strong support network and his personal determination to get through, he provides an extraordinary example to us all," the second-in-line to the throne added.

The palace added that Prince William has praised Benjamin's bravery, passion and determination. He also reflected Benjamin's support for The Royal Foundation's Head Together campaign which culminated with Benjamin completing the London Marathon last year.

The royal fans were very pleased with Prince William's decision to support Benjamin. In fact, some have already promised to purchase a copy of the book.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to start trends in mental health that improve the life of everyone. I am so happy to be alive today because of the work of this incredible family. I will definitely be picking up a copy of your book. Wishing you all continued success!" Margaret Williams wrote.

"Such amazing support. I am looking forward to reading the book," Marianne Yost added.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton are set to welcome their third bundle of joy in April. The Duchess of Cambridge will deliver the upcoming baby in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital where she also gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

The Duke admitted earlier that he was getting much sleep as he could prior to the baby's arrival. He also joked that having twins will challenge his mental health.

"Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins," Prince William said. "Two is fine — I don't know how I'm going to cope with three, I'm going to be permanently tired.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson