Princess Diana was reincarnated as a lion on “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.”

In real life, Prince Harry came into contact with the lion as a young boy in Botswana. The encounter took place just after Princess Diana’s death. The lion was shown in the documentary looking at Prince Harry intently, but it didn’t harm him.

When Prince Harry took Meghan Markle to Botswana for their second date, the “Suits” star was awakened to the sound of a roaring lion. Prince Harry told his then-girlfriend not to worry because the lion is just looking for its mate. The lion once again roared to symbolize that the couple has found each other.

In another scene, Prince Harry stormed out of the bungalow in Botswana after he refused to talk about his mother’s death. After leaving the place, he walked straight into the lion’s path.

And in the final scene, Prince Harry and Markle once again saw the lion. They admired it before it ran back into the woods.

Those who have seen the documentary had differing opinions about Princess Diana’s alleged reincarnation as a lion. Some of them thought it was a creative way of including the Princess of Wales into the couple’s love story. But others said that this move made the documentary a mess.

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, the founder and chairman of the British Monarchist Society, slammed the documentary and called it a mockery of the royal couple.

“Common decency has been violated,” he said (via Express).

Mace-Archer-Mills also talked about the sex scene in the movie.

“The scene showing the couple naked in bed is the ultimate appeal to those who are drawn in by such filth and perversion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). After their wedding, the couple is expected to attend official engagements before going on a short honeymoon. Their chosen destination has not yet been confirmed by the Kensington Palace.

But like Prince William and Kate Middleton, they could have some private time of about 10 days.

Photo: Getty Images/Princess Diana Archive