Princess Diana's old photos with Prince Charles and Sarah Ferguson have resurfaced.

A number of snaps featuring the late Princess of Wales from John Scott's archive are making rounds online. One photo features Princess Diana and Ferguson together at the Guards Polo Club in Egham, Surrey in 1982.

According to Express, the Duchess of York struck a close friendship with Princess Diana. In fact, it was Prince William and Prince Harry's mom who introduced Ferguson to Prince Andrew. When Ferguson officially became a royal, the People's Princess helped her settle into the Firm.

"They were very close," Ingrid Seward said about Princess Diana and Ferguson's friendship. "Diana introduced Fergie to Andrew and the first time they were in public together he took her to Royal Ascot."

"Diana was thrilled as at last she had a friend on the inside," she continued. "They did mad things together like stealing the Queen Mum's Daimler and driving it at breakneck speed around the driveway at Balmoral. They laughed, and Diana needed to laugh."

Aside from Princess Diana's snaps with Prince Andrew's ex-wife, there were also rare photos of her with Prince Charles.

One shot featured the Prince and Princess of Wales on their 1981 honeymoon at Balmoral in Scotland. In the snap, Princess Diana is smiling while holding hands with Prince Charles as they stroll together.

Another photo taken in the late 1980s shows a stark contrast compared to the first one. Both look serious in the snapshot. Princess Diana wears a tartan jacket buttoned up to her jawline with a black hat. Meanwhile, Prince Charles sports a dapper grey suit with his hair slicked back.

There were also a series of snaps that were commissioned for a collection of stamps issued on Princess Diana's 21st birthday. In the photo, the late princess wears a buttoned-up blue cardigan. She combed her hair back into a tame style.

According to some, the Princess of Wales looked sad in the photos. The pictures were taken at different angles. It captures Princess Diana looking into and then away from the camera.

The archive is up for sale with the Penzance auctioneer David Lay. It is tipped to sell for $13,400.

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos