Princess Diana was buried a princess.

The late Princess of Wales was reportedly stripped of her "HRH" title following her divorce from Prince Charles. However, her royal butler, Paul Burrell, made sure that her royal order brooch was always with her.

"When Diana died, the Royal Family and the Spencer family were all invited to sit with her the night before she was buried. No-one came," Burrell's "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" co-star Lisa Oldfield told Celeb HQ (via Daily Mail). "So Paul redressed her. The female members of the Royal Family wear a brooch with the Queen and some diamonds around it that signifies that they are an HRH. So after he dressed Diana he put that on her - no-one knows this."

According to Oldfield, Burrell never told anyone that story. In fact, he only told her "I made sure she was buried an HRH." She also praised the way the former butler honored the People's Princess.

"I put two and two together and figured out what he had done and when I asked him, he was relieved that he could finally share his story," "The Real Housewives of Sydney" star wrote on Instagram. "What a wonderful way to honour a beautiful lady who taught the world to love and gave so much to so many. Rest In Peace Your Royal Highness. You live on in your amazing boys and your beautiful grandchildren."

When Burrell was still part of Network Ten's reality show, he also made numerous revelations about Princess Diana. According to him, the late princess had a fractured relationship with her mom, Frances Shand Kydd.

Princess Diana reportedly blamed herself that Kydd left them. This resulted in her being anorexic. But for Burrell, her mom "wasn't a very kind person. Not very motherly."

Burrell also claimed that Princess Diana suspected Prince Charles of plotting an automobile accident to kill her and remarry. She was already aware of her husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles at that time.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell recalled. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Photo: Getty Images/Vincent Amalvy