Princess Eugenie has broken royal protocol in numerous ways just like Meghan Markle.

The next royal bride has disobeyed a number of rules she is expected to follow, just like the former "Suits" star did prior to tying the knot with Prince Harry. For instance, in this photo, Princess Eugenie attended the royal wedding a few weeks back without wearing any stockings.

According to Victoria Arbiter, wearing nude stockings is a must for royals. "You never see a royal without their nude stockings. Meghan, from what I can see from the engagement photographs, it doesn't look like she was wearing tights or stockings," Arbiter said, after seeing the Duchess of Sussex not wearing a pair during the announcement of her royal engagement to Prince Harry.

"I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires," she added.

Just like Markle, Princess Eugenie was also spotted using a crossbody bag. According to Myka Meier, royals are advised to use clutch bags to avoid unnecessary handshakes. Kate Middleton follows this rule religiously, so the Duchess of Cambridge is often seen with this type of bag.

"When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward," Meier explained.

Markle broke this tradition by using Strathberry's East/West mini bag when she and Prince Harry visited Scotland. She used another crossbody bag designed by Oroton when she attended the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London in April.

In addition, Princess Eugenie has been seen carrying her coats in public. Royals are reportedly forbidden from taking off their coats because it is deemed "unladylike to undress in public."

Princess Eugenie is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. They will exchange "I do's" at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same venue where Prince Harry and Markle held their wedding ceremony.

As for the preparations for Princess Eugenie's nuptials, she is expected to receive big support from her mom, Sarah Ferguson. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Duchess of York will be very hands-on on her big day.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Harrold told Express. "This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day."

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller