Princess Eugenie wished her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, a happy birthday on social media.

On Thursday, Sarah Ferguson's daughter took to Instagram to greet Brooksbank on his birthday. Princess Eugenie shared a photo of them together, with Brooksbank closing his eyes as he laughs. "Clearly I said something funny this time! Sums up Jack in a nutshell! Happy Birthday Jack. @marcus.dawes," Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are set to exchange "I do's" this year. Their royal wedding will be held at the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The 28-year-old royal is in the middle of preparing for her big day. In March, she shared a throwback photo of herself as one of the bridesmaids in a royal wedding to kick start her wedding preparations. "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!" she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, a fashion expert recently speculated that Princess Eugenie's wedding dress will be different from the "Suits" star's. Her bridal gown is expected to be more contemporary.

"Princess Eugenie has shown us all over the last few years that she knows her own sense of fashion and is not afraid of colour and bold shapes even though she does tend to stick to knee length or over the knee hemlines," Kate Beavis said.

"Her fashion style is also very contemporary – we've seen leather jackets, standout hats and some pretty bold patterns - something many of the royals seem to steer clear of," Beavis added. "I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties."

In related news, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank just moved to Kensington Palace. The couple occupies the place next to Prince Harry and Markle's. According to reports, Princess Eugenie's three-bedroom Ivy Cottage is more spacious than the Prince Harry's two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie are very close, so living near each other would give them more time to bond, along with their partners, Markle and Brooksbank.

"Harry and Eugenie are great mates – she was one of the first people who met Meghan," a source said. "Eugenie is so pleased. It's the first time she and Jack have lived together. They wanted to move in earlier, but there were arguments over who paid for renovations."

