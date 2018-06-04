Princess Eugenie recently shared a rare throwback photo of her family.

According to Daily Mail, the next royal bride delighted her followers when she shared an old photo on Instagram. The snap featured a younger Princess Eugenie with sister Princess Beatrice, their dad Prince Andrew and mom Sarah Ferguson. The two girls are seated on their parents' laps, and Princess Eugenie is grinning at the camera.

"90s flashback with Bea and parents to when my father commanded HMS Cottesmore... @hrhthedukeofyork @sarahferguson15," Princess Eugenie wrote in the caption.

Princess Eugenie's post has received a number of positive comments from her followers. The majority agreed that it was a great family photo. "Such a beautiful photo of the 4 of you. Lots of love," rebekahcaudwell commented.

"Such a cute family photo ! Thanks for sharing," another follower posted.

"It would be so funny to recreate this haha," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another follower wished that the Duke and Duchess of York would remarry. "Aaaww Beautiful family!! I hope your parents remarry!!" the fan wrote in the comments section.

Just recently, Ferguson also shared a photo of Princess Eugenie on her social media account. The duchess was very proud of her youngest daughter, who joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the Queen's Garden Party at the Buckingham Palace. "So proud of my daughter Eugenie," Ferguson wrote Twitter.

At the moment, Princess Eugenie is busy with the preparations for her big day. She is set to tie the knot with fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October. Ferguson is reportedly helping her daughter with the wedding preparations.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Grant Harrold said about the Duchess of York. "This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day."

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank's royal wedding is expected to feature the same elements as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's. The couple is tying the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also exchanged vows on May 19. In addition, the celebration is likely to be broadcasted on television as well.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are set to tie the knot on Oct. 12.

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis