Sarah Ferguson is a proud mom to Princess Eugenie.

On Thursday, the next royal bride joined Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William at the Buckingham Palace's garden party. The Duchess of York was very proud of her daughter and shared a snap of Princess Eugenie on social media.

In the photo, Princess Eugenie stood with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the Queen's Garden Party. "So proud of my daughter Eugenie," the Duchess of York wrote on Twitter.

Netizens were quick to compliment the duchess and Princess Eugenie, as well as share their well-wishes on Ferguson's post. "Congratulations and many more blessings to come. Very Beautiful ;Thank you for sharing," Karen Vinez commented on Ferguson's post.

"Beautiful young lady, just like her mom. Wishing all the best to Eugenie and her future husband for their upcoming wedding," another user added.

"Much to be proud of :) Beautiful daughters, beautiful mum," Claudia agreed.

Princess Eugenie is set to walk down the aisle and exchange "I do's" with fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October. The next royal bride has already started planning her big day, and her mom is expected to help her with the wedding preparations.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Grant Harrold said. "This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day."

It is also likely that Princess Eugenie will wear Ferguson's tiara. The Duchess of York's headpiece was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. It was commissioned by Mayfair jewellers Gerrard & Co. It came with a matching bracelet, earrings and necklace.

As for Princess Eugenie's wedding dress, it is expected to be more contemporary compared to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The princess has her own sense of style, which is bolder and more fashion-forward than the two duchesses.

"I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties," said Kate Beavis, fashion expert from Magpie Wedding.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank will tie the knot on Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Their nuptials will reflect Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding in numerous ways.

