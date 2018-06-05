Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future daughters will not inherit their titles.

The couple received the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. But Prince Harry and Markle's daughters will not inherit the title as it is only meant to be passed on to a future son, People reported.

There were already changes made regarding male and female heirs in the Succession to the Crown Act 2013. The former rules stated that royal sons took precedence over their female siblings. The amendment stated that the birth order determines who will become the next king or queen regardless of the gender.

This is the reason Princess Charlotte retains her succession even after her younger brother Prince Louis' arrival. Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter is fourth-in-line to the throne while her brother is in the fifth.

However, the rules governing the peerage have remained the same. It only gives priority to boys. The Daughters' Rights organization has been campaigning for legislative change throughout the U.K.

Julian Fellowes supported the campaign. According to him, a local lord, Baron Braybrooke, died and left a 6,000-acre estate. None of his eight daughters, led by Amanda Murray, inherited the title. Instead, it went to a distant cousin which didn't sit well with her.

"It seems rather hard on Amanda. She's lived and worked there all her adult life," Fellowes said.

Murray considered the law "discriminatory" and stated that she was already "doing a man's job" in running the estate. "It boils down to this," Murray told the Sunday Times (via The Telegraph). "If I was a boy, I would be sitting pretty."

"My poor father had no son; just lots of daughters. In this day and age, with supposed equality, why am I not allowed to inherit my father's estate?" she added.

However, the "Downtown Abbey" writer knows that the process to change the legislation would not be easy. "Simply making the peerage...the equivalent of the royal family would create a great chaos for many families...whose sons have for 30, 40, 50 years made the assumption of inheriting. One can't just brush them aside," he explained.

In related news, Queen Elizabeth II just gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a country home as a wedding present. Her Majesty gifted Prince Harry and Markle the York Cottage.

The property is located at Sandringham Estate. It's a 20,000-acre estate in Norfolk and is about 110 miles northeast of Kensington Palace.

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Chown