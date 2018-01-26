The members of the British royal family found love in the same way as their constituents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, are getting married soon. With two royal weddings on the way, many are wondering how they met their spouses. Check out how the loves stories of the royal family began, from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip down to Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

According to Vogue, the monarch was only 13 years old when she first met Prince Philip. The latter was in charge of showing the then-princess and her sister, Margaret, around England's Dartmouth Naval College.

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly "hypnotized by his athleticism and charm." Several decades later, the monarch's cousin, Margaret Rhodes, wrote that the queen "was truly in love from the very beginning."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last November. The couple marked their milestone by releasing a series of photos taken for their platinum anniversary.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana met in 1977 at the latter's home. But it was not love at first sight. In fact, he was dating her older sister, Sarah, at the time. The two only reconnected in 1980. Sarah was the one who introduced the pair to each other.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Middleton were reportedly in the same social circle when they were teenagers. They first met when they were freshmen at St. Andrews in 2001.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lived in the same dormitory and took several classes together. However, their romance only started due to a student fashion show where Middleton was forced to wear a revealing outfit.

Prince William and Middleton are now expecting their third child. There are rumors that the couple is having a boy. But the palace has not confirmed the gender of the upcoming addition to the family of four.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In their first joint interview, Prince Harry and Markle confessed that they were introduced by a common friend. Prior to their meeting, the "Suits" actress apparently asked the friend if the man she was about to meet was "kind."

It was later revealed that Violet Von Westenholz was their matchmaker. She has been one of Prince Harry's trusted inner circle of friends for years.

​Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank met on a ski holiday in Verbier, Switzerland. According to Brooksbank, it was "love at first sight."

