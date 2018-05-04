Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle one of her properties as a wedding gift, but the house in question seems to be unimpressive.

The "Suits" actress and Prince Harry will likely receive a fancy gift from the monarch on their big day, and speculation says the gift will be the Queen's York Cottage, which King George V and Queen Mary used to reside in. However, a new report claims that royals despised the stately home.

According to Christopher Wilson, some considered York Cottage as "a glum little villa," an "ugly suburban cottage" and "a place of no merit at all." The place has negative reviews from its visitors and residents.

"[York Cottage was] a glum little villa surrounded by thickets of laurel and rhododendron [with] a pond, at the edge of which a leaden pelican gazes in dejection on the water beneath," one visitor said. "The rooms inside, with their fumed oak surrounds . . . are indistinguishable from those of any Surbiton home."

On the other hand, Queen Victoria reportedly labeled the redbrick home as "unlucky and sad." It has rabbit-warren small rooms, winding corridors and is the "very opposite of palatial."

Queen Mary may have had the same thoughts about the property. "[She found it] ugly and hated it for every one of the 22 years she was forced to live there," Wilson wrote.

The estate was overrun and there was no privacy when King George and Queen Mary and their six children occupied it. There were equerries, private secretaries, chef, valet, four pages, footmen, wine butlers, nurses, housemaids and cooks.

The place was eventually turned into staff offices with a few flats tacked on. No royal ever lived in it again after King George and Queen Mary.

Regardless of the negative reviews of the house, the good thing about the York Cottage is that it's close to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Anmer Hall home. The property was also a gift from Queen Elizabeth II to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day.

Markle and Prince Harry are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to Max Foster, the first thing Markle has to do upon arrival to the wedding venue is to climb "20 steps leading up to the chapel."

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones