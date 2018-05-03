Meghan Markle may not yet be ready for her future, according to one expert.

Graphologist Michelle Dresbold, the author of "Sex, Lies and Handwriting," examined Prince Harry and Markle's signatures during their trip to Northern Ireland in March. Based on her findings, she concluded that the "Suits" star is unprepared for her future.

"You can sense the hesitation in Meghan's signature," Dresbold told Good Housekeeping. "The whip stroke at the tail end of her name indicates that she's very hard on herself and trying to grasp how she wants to be perceived by the public."

The expert also noticed that the letter "M" at the start of the future royal's first name has exceptionally high points, which show her intellect. But the one in her last name is not as high, which indicates that she is still struggling to let go of her resentment in the past, which might be related to her family problems.

Markle's signature is a perfect long line, which Dresbold thinks reveals her anxiety about her future. "This continuous, straight line is her way of saying, 'I'm not ready for the future quite yet,'" the handwriting expert explained.

As for Prince Harry's signature, only the first letter "H" is prominent, the rest of the letters are hard to read. "The squiggle in his name indicates shyness," Dresbold said about Markle's fiancé. "This is his way of telling others that he doesn't want them to actually be able to read him."

In related news, an insider previously claimed that Prince Harry is looking forward to his upcoming royal wedding with Markle. A source told People that Prince William's brother is "exceptionally happy, extremely excited."

Prince Harry and Markle have already started their wedding rehearsals. On Tuesday, a procession took place at the grounds of the palace that was led by a horse-drawn carriage.

The black polished carriage was drawn by two white horses driven by two uniformed men with hats. Iy has been speculated that this could be Prince Harry and Markle's royal carriage.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Their wedding ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EDT). The newlyweds will depart from the venue after an hour for the carriage ride procession.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the palace announced.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones