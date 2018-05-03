Meghan Markle may style her hair in a messy bun on her big day.

The "Suits" actress has been seen in different occasion styling her locks in a messy bun. According to a hairdresser, it would not be surprising if Markle would use the same hairstyle at the royal wedding.

"Meghan Markle's style is simple yet elegant and beautifully understated which is likely to be reflected in her hairstyle as she ties the knot," Patrick Cameron, global ambassador for Wella said (via Express).

"Her hair is likely to be tied at the nape of her neck into a stunning chignon shape with loose tendrils of hair framing her face underneath her veil," Cameron added.

He also believed that Markle would wear a tiara atop her messy bun. "I think Meghan will follow tradition and wear a tiara which will sit beautifully with this style," he continued.

However, not everyone was pleased with Markle's preference for a messy bun. In fact, one described the style as "untidy topknot" when Markle used it during her and Prince Harry's visit to Brixton.

"The untidy topknot was not becoming," Judy wrote about Markle's hairstyle. "Ok these two need to grow up they aren't teens or in their 20's anymore. Harry is early 30's and Meghan is almost 40. She can't keep pushing the envelope, eventually the Queen is going to step in and take her to task. We need dignity."

Neville Tucker, the owner of Neville Hair and Beauty, thinks that Markle will not use her trademark hairstyle when she walks down the aisle. For him, the future royal will go for a "more polished look."

"Funnily enough I think that Meghan will not have go for her usual messy bun trademark. Although I can picture her with an updo, I think that for her big day she will have a more polished look," Tucker said (via Express). "I think Meghan will opt for an understated updo for a delicate and elegant effect. Due to Meghan’s petite facial features, an elegant up do would look sensational on her."

Meanwhile, Alli Webb, the Drybar founder, has a different prediction when it comes to Markle's hairstyle on her big day. The stylist thinks that the "Horrible Bosses" star will opt for soft waves, hair half up with some curls.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson