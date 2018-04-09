Kenya Moore has a bun in the oven. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has announced that she and husband Marc Daly are expecting their first baby together.

During the Season 10 reunion episode of the Bravo series on Sunday, Moore grabbed the chance to announce that she is pregnant. “We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” the 47-year-old television personality told host Andy Cohen.

Moore then added that she’s not going to discuss more details about her pregnancy. “I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place,” she said.

When Cohen inquired if Moore wanted a boy or a girl for her first child, Moore made it clear that she’s not very particular about the gender of her baby. She noted that she simply wants “a healthy baby.”

Cohen was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight after the show and he shared that he’s actually worried about Moore after the baby announcement. “I’m so happy for her, but I’m worried because it’s very early. I think you’re supposed to announce it until three months … so I’m just wishing her very good health,” Cohen said.

The pregnancy news comes almost 10 months after Moore and Daly tied the knot on a St. Lucia beach in the Caribbean in June 2017. Moore told People at the time that she and her husband are very eager to start a family right away given her age. “We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away. We both want a child,” the former Miss USA said.

Moore has been very vocal about her struggle to have a baby on “RHOA.” She was even photographed visiting a fertility clinic in Barbados last December. Back then she was asked by E! News if she was already pregnant and she responded, “My husband wants children with me and we are working on it. I’m hopeful that within the year, I’ll have a little one running around.”

Moore and Daly first met in June 2016 with the help of mutual friend Chef Roblé Ali. They then started dating in December of that year. They made their public debut as a couple on the red carpet of the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party.

