Apple is expected to release three new iPhones later this year and one of them is expected to have an LCD display instead of OLED. Now, renders for the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone have surfaced online and they give everyone a look at what Apple’s 2018 LCD iPhone could be like.

The renders for the 6.1-inch iPhone was published online by MySmartPrice and was created based on Steve Hemmerstoffer’s (@OnLeaks) information. Like last year’s iPhone X, the 6.1-inch iPhone 2018 will feature a notch on top of its display. The renders also show that the device will have almost the same exact design as the iPhone X, except for its rear camera (more on that later).

The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone is said to be thicker at 8.3mm, and this already includes the camera bump. For comparison, the iPhone X is slimmer at only 7.7mm. The device is also 150.9mm tall and 76.5mm wide. Since the increase in size is proportional to the iPhone X, it’s presumed that the 6.1-inch screen will have the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

At the back, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will only have a single camera. Apple is believed to be positioning the LCD model as the low-cost iPhone for 2018, so it makes sense that it wouldn’t have dual cameras on its back. If customers want dual cameras, they will have to cough up more cash for the OLED 5.8-inch or the 6.5-inch models.

The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone 2018 will still have a glass back and this should also mean that it will have support for Qi wireless charging. The handset also appears to have the same button placements, stereo speakers and the Lightning port connector that’s found on the iPhone X.

Overall, the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone seems to be exactly what a lot of people are expecting from Apple. It carries over the same design elements of the iPhone X including the display notch, but comes with a larger LCD display and a single camera.

So, when will Apple reveal the new LCD iPhone? The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone is expected to be announced this September alongside the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones. However, a new report claims that the LCD model has been delayed by two months. Apparently, the display for the LCD model has encountered yield issues due to supposed light leakage caused by the notched design, according to 9To5Mac, which cited a report by Korean news outlet The Bell.

The report is based on a single unnamed analyst, so it’s best to be a little skeptical. However, since the iPhone X was delayed to November last year, it’s possible that the same thing could also happen to this year’s lone LCD model.

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson