A group of anti-monarchy wanted the police to maintain the "right to peaceful protest in the Windsor" on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day.

While most will be celebrating Prince Harry and the "Suits" star's union on May 19, Republic wants an assurance that anyone is allowed for a peaceful protest on the said date. Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, reportedly sent an email to Thames Valley Police about this concern.

"The monarchy is a contested institution and, while this is a private wedding, all major royal events such as this are used as PR for the monarchy," he wrote (via Express). "It is therefore vital that the usual procedures and policies for allowing and facilitating peaceful protest remain in place."

Smith wanted a guarantee that anyone found with placard or banner on the wedding site to protest would not be arrested or obstructed unless it poses a genuine risk to the public safety. He also wished to receive a confirmation about the right to a peaceful protest on that day.

"Can you confirm that the right to peaceful protest will continue in Windsor on the day of the wedding, including within the secure area and near the route of the royal procession," he continued. "Your assurance that a royal wedding is no grounds for banning peaceful protest will be welcomed, not just by protesters or republicans, but by millions of people who believe the right to protest is a fundamental part of British life."

Republic has made headlines earlier this year after creating a petition asking the United Kingdom officials to not spend a dime on Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. According to the membership-based pressure group, it's a private event and the groom and bride-to-be should foot bill and not the taxpayers.

"Taxpayers should not be funding a private wedding, no matter who is getting married," Republic wrote. "If Harry and Meghan want to turn their big day into a public event, they need to pick up the bill – all of it."

According to Bridebook, Prince Harry and Markle's wedding might cost up to $2.8 million. This does not include their honeymoon which is expected to cost over $169,000 and the security expenses which may reach up to $42.3 million.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Arthur Edwards