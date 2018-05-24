The latest season of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” may be over but cast member Kandi Burruss had fans of the reality series trying to figure out whether she was taunting former co-star Phaedra Parks, or if she has left their Season 9 feud in the past.

Kandi and Phaedra have been at odds ever since the lawyer accused Kandi of trying to date rape fellow cast member Porsha Williams. At the Season 9 reunion episode, Phaedra admitted she had been lying about Kandi’s intentions for Porsha and was fired from the show.

While it was clear the ladies had plenty of bad blood between them following Phaedra’s exit, a recent Instagram photo shared by Kandi made the two women the topic of conversation among “RHOA” fans.

Kandi posted a photo of herself in her restaurant, Old Lady Gang, in front of a painting featuring several members of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast, including Cynthia Bailey and Kim Zolciak. However, fans were curious about why Kandi chose to pose near Phaedra’s portrait.

“I just peeped the painting on the wall that’s dope, it was nice of yall to add that. I was thinking. Don’t need that bad energy in your restaurant! Phaedra’s pic from that pic as well as Kim shudda bin took off,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the photo.

Meanwhile, another fan appreciated what they thought was Kandi’s attempt to taunt the women she once feuded with. “Kandi yams I see u got your two haters behind u on that pic on the wall Kim & Pha Pha lol.”

However, some fans believed Kandi was using the picture to show she has moved on from the drama.

“It’s incredible how you have allowed some of the faces in the painting behind you to remain. That shows that you are a woman with character and rather than cover them up or change them you allowed the artists work to stay. Just wanted you to know the good in your shows and I noticed. Keep up the excellent work people are desiring to be just like you,” one supporter wrote.

Another fan added, “Having that painting Again it shows she’s always the bigger person,”

Kandi’s post comes days after she celebrated her 42nd birthday in Las Vegas on May 17 with her loved ones by her side.

