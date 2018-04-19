Despite the rumors plaguing “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel’s friendship, the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder says she still cares about her TV bestie, although their relationship has changed.

Following the release of the “RHONY” Season 10 trailer, which featured the two in what appeared to be a heated argument, rumors have been circulating that Carole and Bethenny’s friendship is over, and the two are at odds.

However, during a chat with Australia’s “TheFix,” Bethenny revealed she and Carole didn’t have a fight and instead hinted that that may not be as close as others believe. “There’s no fallout between Carole and myself. I really love Carole,” she said.

“Most of my friends, my best friends, I’d have for 30 years, my best friends. So I have my really tight-knit group, and meeting any new people is always, I don’t want to say risky, but it’s not the same deep and dimension as friends that you’d had your whole life,” the Bravo star explained.

Bethenny, who met Carole in Season 7 of the reality series, revealed it is challenging to form a genuine friendship in front of cameras. “And creating friendships under these circumstances, on a reality show, with so many people around … If you have any sort of slight shift, everybody’s, ‘Well what happened? And that happened,’” she said.

“And so everyone’s involved. There are too many cooks boiling the broth. But I love Carole and I love being on the show with her and it’s been a great experience,” the 47-year-old added.

In March, Us Weekly reported the ladies had a falling out over Carole’s close relationship with co-star Tinsley Mortimer. “Bethenny’s jealous of their relationship,” a source said at the time.

Since the release of the trailer, Carole told the publication she has adjusted the expectations of her friendship with Bethenny after the star displayed behavior that wasn’t consistent with someone who she would consider “a close friend.”

Find out how Carole and Bethenny’s friendship unraveled by tuning into “Real Housewives of New York City” Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

