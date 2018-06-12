“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Rob Kardashian is having a tough time keeping the weight off, and it’s mainly because of the drama he’s having with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

“He can’t seem to get healthy even though he says he wants to be,” an insider shared with People. “He’s constantly up and down.”

The source said that Rob did lose “some weight” after his 2017 break-up with Chyna. However, the beef he’s continuously having with Chyna is making it hard for him to stay healthy, especially since he binges on food whenever he’s stressed out. “Food is the hardest part for him. He’s a big comfort eater,” the source revealed.

“Things were looking good for him,” added the source. “But then drama comes into his life or he goes through tough times and he gives up.”

Rob and Chyna share a daughter together -- 1-year-old Dream. Since breaking up, they’ve been dealing with a custody battle. Chyna even filed a lawsuit against Rob and claimed that he physically and verbally assaulted her. Because Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna, he was also accused of damaging her brand.

In addition, in court documents filed in Los Angeles last April 30, Chyna is affirming her complaint against the Kardashian-Jenner family by stating that “Life of Kylie,” an eight-episode E! docu-series that premiered in August 2017, was the reason that her own show lost money.

Chyna claimed that “Life of Kylie” took up the space left on E!’s network schedule after they said no to a second season of “Rob & Chyna,” according to The Blast.

“The money paid to Defendants for their services on ‘Life of Kylie’ was acquired through the unlawful means of intentionally interfering with her contract for a second season of ‘Rob & Chyna,’” the court document read.

For their part, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is worried about the safety of Dream under the care of Chyna. “She is just drama all the time,” a source close to the family said about Chyna. “The family’s just relieved Rob isn’t involved with her anymore.”

The source added that the Kardashians’ “biggest concern is that Dream is safe.” Photo: Getty Images/Greg Doherty