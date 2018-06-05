Psyonix has announced a new car pack for “Rocket League,” and it is one that definitely roars. Called the Jurassic World Car Pack, the new DLC features vehicles that are inspired by the cars found in the “Jurassic World” movies.

On Monday, developer Psyonix announced via the official “Rocket League” website the new car pack is coming to the vehicular soccer video game later this month.

The car pack mainly features the Jeep Wrangler. There are two versions of this vehicle that are coming to the game. One version sports Jurassic World Decals. The other version sports Jurassic Park Decals.

The version that players can use will depend on the team they belong to. When the player is part of the blue team, the Jeep Wrangler’s livery is from “Jurassic World.” On the other hand, when the player belongs to the orange team, the livery he gets is the one from the “Jurassic Park” trilogy. Check out the trailer below and tell us in the comments what you think of “Rocket League” dinosaur-themed car pack.

The developer has also outfitted the Jeep Wrangler with unique Wheels and Engine Audio, so that they would greatly resemble the cars featured in the “Jurassic World” movies.

The car pack includes a hard hat topper and the “T. rex” Goal Explosion that Psyonix describes as something extreme that it would cause “Jurassic World” character Dr. Ian Malcom to suffer uncomfortable flashbacks. New player banners and antennas are also part of the pack, according to Eurogamer.

The timing of the announcement couldn’t be more impeccable. “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is premiering in select countries on Wednesday, June 6. Psyonix admitted that the Jurassic World Car Pack was made possible by its partnership with Universal.

The new pack is scheduled to arrive on June 18 on all platforms. It is priced at $1.99.

Photo: Rocket League Website