American actress and singer Rose Marie Mazetta, popularly known as Rose Marie, died Thursday at 2 p.m. local time (5 p.m. EST) in Van Nuys, California. The actress, whose career spanned nine decades, was 94. The news of her death was confirmed by her publicist Harlan Boll on Marie’s official Twitter page and website.

“The longest active career in entertainment history has come to an end. Rose Marie, Star of Broadway, Film, and TV (The Dick Van Dyke Show / The Doris Day Show / Hollywood Squares) has passed at the age of 94,” the post read.

Twitter user Brett White posted, “Whenever ‘Wait For Your Laugh’ hits VOD, it is essential viewing for anyone, anyone who watched television in the 20th century. It's so great, and Rose Marie's real story is mind-blowing.”

Another singer and friend of Marie named Keith Jennings wrote, “With a heavy heart, My Dear Friend Rose Marie has passed. I shall miss her. My heart goes out to her Daughter Georgiana Noopy Rodrigues and her husband Steve. I am truly blessed to have known her and her family and friends.”

Born in 1923, Marie first began her career as a child performer when she was 3 years old and went on to have a successful career in music. Then, she was popularly known as Baby Rose Marie. As a teenager, Marie became a nightclub singer after which she returned to radio as a comedienne, Variety reported.

It was in the early 1950s that Marie appeared on television variety shows as a singer and a dancer. However, she returned to the big screen in 1954 when she starred opposite Phil Silvers in “Top Banana,” an adaptation of Silvers’ Broadway show about a TV comedian.

One of her most promising and successful roles was as a comedy writer Sally Rogers in CBS situation comedy, “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She also played the role of Myrna Gibbons in the “The Doris Day Show” and was a panelist on the game show named “Hollywood Squares.”

Some argue she was among the first Hollywood stars people knew on a first name basis. Marie was also the subject of a documentary film in 2017 named “Wait For Your Laugh” directed by Jason Wise. It chronicled her long career and included interviews from her various co-stars such as Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke, Peter Marshall and Tim Conway. After having a colorful career in the showbiz, Marie never lost touch with her fans as she kept communicating with them on her official Twitter page.

Marie was married to trumpeter Bobby Guy from 1946 until his death in 1964. She was survived by her daughter Georgiana Marie “Noopy” and son-in-law Steven Rodrigues.