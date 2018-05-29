The Kremlin has responded to Poland’s Monday offer to the United States in order for the latter to have a permanent military presence in the European country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday the move would undermine stability on the continent.

"It depends what kind of base it will be. In general, when we noticed the gradual expansion of NATO's military infrastructure towards our borders, the immediate approach of NATO's military structure to our borders does not in any way contribute to security and stability on the continent, on the contrary, these expansionist actions, of course, inevitably lead to counter-measures on the Russian side in order to balance the parity that breaks each time," Peskov said, Sputnik News reported.

As a member of NATO, the U.S. through the Atlantic Resolve demonstrates its commitment to the security of NATO allies — Poland being one. The operation involves conducting continuous, enhanced multinational training and security cooperation activities with allies and partners in Eastern Europe. This affords U.S. troops to be present in Poland, although currently, they rotate between Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

According to Russia’s largest news agency, TASS, the U.S.’ armored brigade with regard to Atlantic Resolve consists about 3,500 troops, 400 track vehicles, 900 military vehicles, including 87 Abrams tanks and 18 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

On May 24, the U.S. Senate asked “the Secretary of Defense to report on the feasibility and advisability of permanently stationing a U.S. Army brigade combat team in Poland.”

Poland offered up to $2 billion to the U.S. to establish a military base permanently, quoting comments “U.S. President Donald Trump made clear in his landmark Warsaw address.” The address being referred to in a proposal from Poland's Ministry of National Defence was of the trip Trump made when he visited the country in July 2017.

“This continent no longer confronts the specter of communism. But today we’re in the West, and we have to say there are dire threats to our security and to our way of life. You see what’s happening out there. They are threats. We will confront them. We will win. But they are threats,” the president said.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told RBC business portal that “Poland becomes the object of a retaliatory strike by placing the base.” Dzhabarov, who is a senator, warned such a move “makes Poland one of the main targets in case of a possible conflict.”

“The closer they get to NATO, the more endangered Poland’s very existence becomes,” Dzhabarov told the publication (in Russian), the Moscow Times reported.

During his visit to Poland on Monday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg again reiterated his call for Moscow to accept responsibility for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Russia was accused by the Netherlands and Australia for the tragedy which killed all 298 passengers onboard. Stoltenberg said this “more assertive” Russia is one of NATO’s biggest security challenges.

"I agree with the Dutch government, which calls on Russia to take responsibility for the crash," Stoltenberg said, calling the tragedy a “direct consequence” of Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov