Ryan Seacrest’s colleagues have his back. Several people who have worked with and for the “American Idol” host recently defended him after he was accused of harassment by former stylist Suzie Hardy.

Seacrest’s stylist and makeup artist of 13 years, Jayson Stacy, said the host has always been kind to him and never witnessed or heard of him making women uncomfortable.

“There has never been any ill words spoken to me about him,” he told People. “He’s never been mean. With women, there’s so many females that work with us. … I never once heard anyone say that he’s done anything to make them feel uncomfortable – that he’s been mean to them, that they wanted to leave their job because of him.”

Stacy, who worked with Hardy for six years at E!, went on to say that he has never seen any sign of the sexual harassment allegations she has made about Seacrest.

“I never saw any of the things that she’s alleging. It’s unbelievable to me,” he said.

“I can’t tell you the number of people that work with him – this is so out of character and it’s not the truth. Ryan is the greatest boss. We all know the truth,” Stacy added.

Another insider who works with Seacrest said the host is always “professional” and doesn’t even raise his voice while at work.

“He is the hardest working guy I know,” the insider claimed. “I think he’s so professional. The thing that I love about working with him is every day I’m challenged. He’s a great person to work for. I’ve never seen him raise his voice – sure, people get upset about certain things, but he’s always professional. I personally would never for 15 years work for someone that this person is alleging would do the things she’s saying. It’s just not something I can fathom.”

Their testimonies come after Hardy accused Seacrest of sexually harassing and assaulting her throughout the six years she worked at E! from 2007 to 2013. Among the stylist’s accusations was that Seacrest grabbed her crotch multiple times.

Seacrest has since denied the accusations and even alleged that Hardy was attempting to blackmail him.

“This person has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest,” he told USA Today.

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris