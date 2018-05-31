Samsung has reportedly delayed the release of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 phablet because it decided to change the design of the smartphone’s display.

On Thursday, South Korean news site The Bell revealed that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-young has ordered for a last minute design change, which is expected to cause a two-week delay in the release of the Note 9.

Lee reportedly got the idea to modify the display of the Galaxy Note 9 after his recent trip to a smartphone distribution center in China were he got to experience Oppo and Vivo phones that also use Samsung Display’s OLED display panels.

Sources said the Samsung official noticed how much the China-made handsets felt much better to grip in the hand compared to the Note-branded phones his company made thus far. This allegedly inspired him to make some modifications on the upcoming Note device.

Earlier this month, industry sources revealed that Samsung Display begun the mass production of the 6.38-inch display panels for the Note 9 in April. Compared to the Note 8 last year, this would mean that the Note 9’s mass production started two months earlier.

Since the Note 9’s production was believed to have started earlier than expected, many tech sites jumped to the conclusion that Samsung was aiming to release the Note 9 at an earlier date than its predecessor. It was rumored that Samsung could introduce the device in late July or early August, as per Sammobile.

However, it’s unlikely for Samsung to follow that path now. Lee’s order requires the reduction in the OLED panel’s thickness by 0.5mm. This would take time, but the result would benefit the overall feel of the Note 9. By reducing the width of the panels, the phone will be more comfortable to use for long periods.

Even though the change is for the good of the phone, it is expected to impact Samsung’s plan of releasing the phablet at an earlier time. The change will reportedly delay the release of the Note 9 by up to two weeks. But it’s worth noting that Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything at this point.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji