Sarah Ferguson is back in charity work after attending the royal wedding.

Just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, the Duchess of York flew to Las Vegas for her "Little Red" series of children's books and the toy doll that inspired the stories.

"It's a big day for me. My idea is to find manufacturers today to help me manufacture Little Red, so that we can help more children's lives," she said (via Woman & Home).

Ferguson opted to make Little Red the symbol of her charity, Chances for Children. The Duchess' Little Red doll was originally created as a fundraising project for a young boy, P.J, who burned 95% of his body in the Oklahoma City bombing.

The doll which Ferguson shared on Instagram has a poignant story behind it too. Some days after 9/11 attacks, after the tower had fallen, firefighters found one Little Red doll hidden under the rubble. It was unscathed. It has been placed in the 9/11 memorial museum.

On Wednesday, Ferguson acknowledged the "hope" that this toy brings. At the expo, the Duchess of York said that the doll is still a sign of "hope and survival for children all over the world."

According to Express, the special collectible is available on Raggedy Ann doll's website. "Little Red, an inquisitive and brave red-haired rag doll, is the alter ego of her creator - Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York," the post reads.

"Little Red chronicles what promises to be the first of many adventures of this heroine and her friends - Little Blue, Roany the pony and Gino the dog," the description continues. "Outfitted with her sack of smiles, Little Red is an inspiration to young children everywhere, as she learns "... if someone was in trouble, she and her friends should try to help!"

In related news, Ferguson was present at Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding on Saturday. Initially, there were reports that Prince Charles did not invite her at the evening reception which the Prince of Wales hosted.

However, according to some insiders she was there. In fact, George Clooney invited her to dance with him after he shared the dance floor with Markle and Kate Middleton, but she reportedly declined.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller