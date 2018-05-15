Will.i.am. is a royal fan and he has met some of the members of the family.

The American musician and actor confessed that he has always had a "fascination" with the British royal family. In fact, he recalled his encounter with the Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice.

"Coming to this country and meeting Princess Beatrice, she's awesome," Will.i.am said (via Express).

The Black Eyed Peas founder also remembered her unusual encounter with the Duchess of York who shares her name with his bandmate, Fergie.

"Meeting the original Fergie [Sarah Ferguson], she was like, 'Hello will.i.am, I don't know if you know me but I am the original Fergie,'" the "Songs About Girls" singer said.

"Your Fergie took 'the duchess' and the crest from me," Will.i.am continued.

In 2014, the Duke and Duchess of York were photographed with Will.i.am. Prince Andrew and Ferguson visited Boyle Heights in Los Angeles where "The Voice" judge grew up.

The trio toured the celebrity's after-school tutoring college. Prince Andrew and Ferguson met students and even posed for photographs together. The said sighting fueled the rumors that the Duke and Duchess were getting back together.

Ferguson said in an interview with a US magazine in 2000 that they talk about remarrying. Unfortunately, Prince Philip is against the idea. However, according to sources, the couple still shares a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," an insider said.

Aside from Will.i.am's encounter with Prince Andrew, Ferguson and Princess Beatrice, he admits that he is fascinated with the other members of the royal family. He event watched Prince Charles and Princess Diana's royal wedding on TV. He also supports The Prince's Trust.

"We've always had a fascination with the royals, from Diana and Prince Charles," Will.i.am said. "I was six-years-old when they got married and I remember watching it on TV."

"Later, I was asked to do 'The Voice' and when I realised it was BBC and the people's money, I donated the equivalent of what my fee was to The Prince's Trust," he continued. "I never thought in my wildest dreams that a guy from the projects would give a million bucks to a prince. That's because of how dynamic and impactful the royal family was in the country I came from."

On Saturday, another royal wedding will be televised as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange "I Do's." According to The Telegraph, BBC, Sky News and ITV will cover the event with big-name presenters.

