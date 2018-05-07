Sarah Ferguson is not invited to the evening reception that Prince Charles is hosting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales is hosting a private evening reception for 250 guests to celebrate Prince Harry and Markle's union. Prince Andrew and his children Princess Eugenie and Prince Beatrice have received the coveted invitations but not Ferguson.

According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, the Duchess of York has been complaining about the "snub." However, many believed that she should count herself lucky if she received an invite as she's no longer a member of the royal family.

"Numbers are limited to the evening party, she is not a member of the Royal Family anymore and Prince Charles simply doesn’t have time for her," one source said. "He just can't see why she is still such a big part of his brother's life."

Ferguson was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011 which is larger than Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. However, she is invited to the upcoming royal wedding next week.

Prince Harry reported fought with the palace just to invite Ferguson to his big day. The royal family reportedly has a deep-seated grudge against the Duchess due to the embarrassments she heaped on them.

According to a new documentary "The Royal Wives of Windsor" on ITV, Ferguson was caught in a scandalous scene with her financial advisor, John Bryan. The shocking event reportedly caused her divorce from Prince Andrew.

"She was famously photographed with her financial advisor and she was wearing a bikini in some garden in the south of France and he appeared to be sucking her toes," royal biographer Penny Juror said in the documentary. "She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter also believed that Ferguson's act was inappropriate considering that she was already married.

"Okay you don't expect somebody to crawl through the bushes to take photographs of you topless while your financial advisor is sucking your toes," Arbiter said. "You don't expect that but by the same token you don't go away with somebody that isn't your husband and sunbathe topless."

Despite the scandal, the Duke and Duchess of York remain amicable. In fact, Prince Andrew and Ferguson still share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Photo: Getty Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth