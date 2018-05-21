George Clooney danced with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at the royal wedding reception, but one duchess rejected him.

According to Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy and Nick Webster, Clooney, 57, danced with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex during the star-studded event in Windsor's Frogmore House. However, Sarah Ferguson snubbed him.

Clooney danced with the bride before sharing the dance floor with Middleton. Later on, the "Money Monster" actor reportedly approached the Duchess of York for a twirl, but to the surprise of the guests, Ferguson declined.

According to Daily Mail, they already contacted Clooney's representative for more information.

The evening party was hosted by Prince Charles to celebrate Prince Harry and Markle's union. Earlier reports suggested that Ferguson wasn't invited. In fact, Prince Andrew's ex-wife was reportedly complaining over the "snub."

"Numbers are limited to the evening party, she is not a member of the Royal Family anymore and Prince Charles simply doesn't have time for her," one source said. "He just can't see why she is still such a big part of his brother's life."

However, another source denied that Ferguson was hurt over the snub. According to the insider, she was not expecting an invite in the first place.

"She was delighted to be asked to the wedding and to be there for Prince Harry. She did not expect in any way to be asked to the smaller evening reception," the insider said.

"She is divorced from Prince Andrew, though close to him, and as with most families it is not usual to invite ex-aunts and uncles. She was touched to have been included in the wedding service and reception," the source continued.

Ferguson has a strained relationship with the royals after her controversial photos with her financial advisor, John Bryan. In fact, Prince Harry reportedly fought against his family just to invite her to the royal wedding.

"She was famously photographed with her financial advisor and she was wearing a bikini in some garden in the south of France and he appeared to be sucking her toes," royal biographer Penny Juror said in the documentary. "She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

"Okay you don't expect somebody to crawl through the bushes to take photographs of you topless while your financial advisor is sucking your toes," royal commentator Dickie Arbiter also said on ITV's "The Royal Wives of Windsor" documentary. "You don't expect that but by the same token you don't go away with somebody that isn't your husband and sunbathe topless."

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller