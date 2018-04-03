Does Sarah Ferguson still smoke?

On Thursday, the Duchess of York enjoyed a night out at a private members club Loulou's in Mayfair. It was believed that she was celebrating the engagement of her daughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. Ferguson dressed casually in a black dress with a frilly skirt.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife accessorized with silver earrings, gold pendant necklace and a grey Mulberry handbag. Later that night, Ferguson was photographed leaving and her bag was left open revealing a pack of cigarette inside.

Ferguson has been smoking. According to a forum, she tried to give up the habit after marrying Prince Andrew, but she had a "hellish" time trying. "She still smokes, although NO photos exist," Dan wrote.

In addition, back in 2010, she was caught on video smoking and drinking. According to The Telegraph, it was as if "the self-discipline of her Weight Watchers years is far behind her. Her speech is incoherent: she talks in a strange staccato manner, calling her ex-husband 'the Prince of the country'."

Due to Ferguson's attitude, late Lord Charteris, the queen's private secretary, used to call her "vulgar." After that incident, Ferguson appeared on ABC's "Oprah Winfrey" where she was shown the scandalous video.

"I feel sorry for her," Ferguson said. The Duchess of York admitted that she put herself "into the gutter."

In the 1990s, Ferguson had money troubles following her divorce with Prince Andrew. She received $4,251,090 settlement from their divorce but she spent more than she had and ended up owing money. Despite all the issues she had, she maintained a good relationship with her ex-husband. In fact, it is believed that she and Prince Andrew still share the same house.

According to an insider, the Duke and Duchess of York share a home at the Royal Lodge, Windsor. "Sarah Ferguson still rules the roost at the Duke's home — even though they're divorced," one source said.

Ferguson also admitted their set up to radio host Kyle Sandilands. The Duchess described her relationship with Prince Andrew as "a love affair for life."

"I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time," Ferguson said. "No we're not married - we are very happy the way things are. He is the finest man in my life - he is a nugget of goodness. I threw myself into a love affair for life."

Just recently, Prince Andrew was formally appointed as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Ferguson took to Twitter to celebrate her ex-husband's new title. "So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @TheDukeOfYork," she wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic