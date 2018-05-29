Sarah Ferguson still retains a huge net worth decades after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York is no longer a royal, but she remains wealthy. According to TheRichest.com, Ferguson's net worth is approximately $1 million 22 years after her split from the Duke of York.

According to Express, Ferguson's worth can be attributed to her being a writer, public speaker, charity patron, brand ambassador and TV personality. The Duchess holds a celebrity status and has worked with many brands over the years, including the British fine china and porcelain company, Wedgwood, and cosmetic giant, Avon.

Although Ferguson is in a great financial state today, things were different in the past. She had money troubles in the 1990s. Ferguson received $4,251,090 as her divorce settlement. Some of it was for her daughters and her personal needs, but she reportedly spent more than she had and ended up in debt.

In 1998, Ferguson became an ambassador of various companies, including Weight Watcher. This helped her recover from the financial crisis. But in 2009, she got into another debt. Prince Andrew stepped in and helped her figure out her finances.

Although Prince Andrew and Ferguson's marriage ended in divorce, the Duke and Duchess of York remain amicable. In fact, they still share a home at the Royal Lodge Windsor.

Ferguson is also very supportive of Prince Andrew's causes. She even promoted his Pitch@Palace event on Instagram. She was also among those who celebrated the royal's recent achievement as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

"So proud of the new Colonel of The Grenadier Guards @TheDukeOfYork," Ferguson posted on Twitter along with Prince Andrew's photo.

According to reports, Ferguson and Prince Andrew split after she was photographed in a scandalous scene with her financial advisor, John Bryan. This is also the reason behind her strained relationship with the royals.

"She was famously photographed with her financial advisor and she was wearing a bikini in some garden in the south of France and he appeared to be sucking her toes," royal biographer Penny Juror said in the documentary. "She was at Balmoral when those photographs came out. The family came down for breakfast and there was Fergie in this shocking scene and that was the end."

Ferguson is slowly making her way back into the royal picture. In fact, she was spotted at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on May 19. She was also at the reception where she reportedly turned down George Clooney's invitation to dance with him.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller