Aside from “Sea of Thieves,” many fans are waiting for the Xbox-exclusive titles that are coming out this year. Thankfully, someone took the time to compile all the confirmed and rumored titles that Microsoft is believed to be releasing this 2018.

On Tuesday, Reddit user Sexyphobe came up with the list of all the rumored, leaked and upcoming games from the Redmond, Washington-headquartered company. So for all Xbox and PC players out there, below is the list of games that you should be watching out for.

“Sea of Thieves”

This game is already scheduled for release on March 20. Microsoft announced last week that closed beta for the action-adventure game is scheduled to take place from Jan. 24 to 29. Like what its title suggests, the game will center on players traveling and exploring an open world via a pirate ship. They also need to embark on quests, collect loot and engage in combats in “Sea of Thieves.”

“State of Decay 2”

This upcoming survival video game is being developed by Undead Labs. “State of Decay 2” does not have a specific release date yet, but the developer has already confirmed that it is arriving sometime in spring 2018.

“Crackdown 3”

The newest installment in the “Crackdown” series is also slated for a spring 2018 release. It is the successor to the 2010 installment that came three years after the original game. The new action-adventure game is being developed by Reagent Games and Sumo Digital. In August of last year, Xbox’s Shannon Loftis revealed via Twitter that “Crackdown 3” is launching with an online competitive mode called Wrecking Zone, but there’s still no information about this.

“Ori and the Will of the Wisps”

This is an upcoming platform-adventure Metroidvania video game being developed by Moon Studios. There’s no release period for this title yet, but the Redditor included it on his list. Hopefully, a confirmation that it’s coming this 2018 could emerge soon.

“Age of Empires 4” + Remaster

On Aug. 21, 2017, Microsoft Studios announced that a sequel to the famous “Age of Empires” franchise is being developed for the Windows 10 PC. Relic Entertainment is the developer working on “Age of Empires 4” and Microsoft Studios will publish the game, as per Polygon. In October last year, Microsoft also announced that the remastered version of the first three “Age of Empires” games, called “Age of Empires: Definitive Edition,” is launching sometime in early 2018.

The Redditor also included the following titles that Microsoft could launch soon:

“Forza Horizon 4” being set in Japan

A new “Perfect Dark” with assistance from The Coalition

A new “MechAssault” game

Playground Studio's RPG team working on a new “Fable” title.

A plausible “Halo” spinoff with a large amount of players per session.

An “NBA Jam” remake could also be in the works. The game’s creator has revealed that he is working with Microsoft to bring back the series.

The Redditor recognized that the aforesaid titles are just based on rumors and leaks, so there’s really no telling if they are real and if they are coming this year. Perhaps fans will get the confirmation they need at this year’s E3, which is scheduled to happen on June 12–14.

Photo: Microsoft/Xbox