It will take Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster about six months to drive all the way to Mars, after his company SpaceX fired the electric car into space Feb. 6 during its Falcon Heavy rocket’s maiden launch. But for those who can’t take the anticipation, there is a way to check in on the car and the dummy astronaut in its driver’s seat.

Musk shared a link to a SpaceX stream that cycles through camera views of the Tesla sports car as it floats through space and shows the vehicle’s progress on its journey to Mars.

Falcon Heavy became the largest functional rocket in the world upon its successful launch this week, after months of delays. In addition to the Roadster, with astronaut Starman aboard, the rocket was also carrying science-fiction author Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series and a toy version of the electric car, among other items.

“Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks,” Musk previously wrote on Instagram. “That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel.”

The CEO has previously described the planned path and orbit of the Roadster as sending it into “deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent.”

Photo: SpaceX/screenshot

Falcon Heavy, as its name implies, is a heavy-duty version of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It has a rocket core flanked by two extra boosters, enabling it to carry a much heavier payload into space.

The new rocket created more than 5 million pounds of thrust.

Like the Falcon 9 before it, Falcon Heavy was designed so that the rocket cores would return to Earth once their job was done and land upright, allowing them to be reused. SpaceX shared images of two of the three rocket cores landing simultaneously at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.