Maya and Jimmy will be having a date night in the next episode of “Speechless.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 11 of the ABC series, Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) convinces Maya (Minnie Driver) to go on a much-needed night out together where they drink through Maya’s urge to rush home to the kids.

Back at the DiMeos’ house, Ray (Mason Cook) and Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) avoid being alone with their dates Taylor (Sedona James) and Joyce (Liz Cackowski). Meanwhile, JJ (Micah Fowler) gets more excitement than he expected after being sidelined by a broken wheelchair. And Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) spends her night trying to win the affection of their new family dog.

After the whole family found out that Dylan was secretly keeping a snake as a pet in Season 2, episode 10, Dylan said that she would give away her reptilian friend if they would agree to get her a dog for Christmas. Maya backed Dylan’s request by saying that she, too, wanted a dog. Ray, however, was quick to point out that their lease doesn’t allow them to have a dog. But when Jimmy realized that he also wanted a dog, Ray figured out that they could get a service dog for JJ.

While that was a great idea, JJ didn’t want one. JJ acknowledged that there are people who need a service dog, but he made it clear that he wasn’t one of them.

Despite JJ’s clear decision not to apply for a service dog, Dylan went behind his back and requested for one using JJ’s name. Dylan’s desperate move caused a rift between her and JJ. But after realizing that Dylan and the whole family have been listening to him even though they can’t hear him, JJ had a change of heart and get them family dog.

In addition to James and Cackowski, other guest stars in the episode include Lance Lim as Justin, Curran Walters as Xander, and Ashley Liao as Maddie.

“Speechless” Season 2, episode 11, titled “N-E-- NEW Y--YEAR’S -- EVE,” airs on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.