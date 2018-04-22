The Golden State Warriors are pleased with Stephen Curry's progress after he took part in a modified practice session Saturday.

The Warriors star recently underwent a second reevaluation Friday after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and was deemed ready to increase his on-court rehabilitation. According to ESPN, Curry's intensity level "will gradually grow" as he will be reevaluated once again Friday next week, having already ramped up his on-court work with "running, cutting and shooting drills" earlier this week.

Taking part in a shooting workout with assistant coach Bruce Fraser at San Antonio's AT&T Center, Curry was sinking shots in trademark fashion. The 30-year-old also participated in the Warriors’ closed practice consisting of "drill work and defensive segments," according to head coach Steve Kerr, who stated his recovery was coming along well.

"It’s going to take some more time, but he’s coming along well,” Kerr said, as per The Mercury News. "That’s the main thing."

The practice was open to the media but Curry did not speak to reporters afterward, leaving with his left knee covered in a brace and ice as teammate Kevin Durant was impressed with his movement.

"You never know what a guy’s pain tolerance is or how he’s feeling," Durant said. "But from his movements, he looked good to me."

"Steph is one of those guys that really enjoys to play. So to see him out there in practice and get back to the normal routine, I’m happy to see him out there. He’s excited to be out there. The next step is obviously him playing full court. We’re looking forward to that as well," he added.

Curry is yet to do contact drills but that decision is not upto Kerr, but rather Warriors head performance therapist Chelsea Lane.

"I don’t even take part in those conversations," Kerr explained. "She [Lane] tells him what he can do and then he does it and then he’s on his own. I don’t even ask."

"If he’s out there, he’s going to go. If we start doing something with contact, I don’t have to ask him. He just knows he’s not supposed to [participate]. When they tell me he can play, then I’ll put him out there," he said.

Curry last featured for the Warriors against the Atlanta Hawks on March 23 when teammate JaVale McGee landed on him while attempting to block a shot. Since being forced off in the third quarter of that game, Curry went on to miss the rest of the regular season and will likely only feature in the second round of the playoffs.

The Warriors are currently leading the San Antonio Spurs 3-0 with Game 4 taking place Sunday night. Should they sweep the series and the New Orleans Pelicans do the same against the Portland Trail Blazers, Game 1 of the second round between the two teams could take place as early as Saturday.