It turns out the Golden State Warriors didn't really need Steph Curry for the opening round of the 2018 Western Conference playoffs. The defending champions have been without their injured superstar guard yet still own a 3-0 series lead on the San Antonio Spurs heading into Sunday's Game 4 at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

The Warriors have dominated the series by a 16.3-point margin of victory. In Game 3, the Warriors defeated the Spurs, 110-97, behind 51.3 percent shooting from the field.

Kevin Durant and Shaun Livingston both suffered ankle sprains in Game 3, but both will play Sunday. Curry, who has been rehabbing a sprained left knee, won't play in Game 4, but head coach Steve Kerr said "he is coming along well" after four weeks.

Durant and Klay Thompson have picked up the scoring slack with Curry sidelined. Durant has averaged 27.3 points per game in the series and Thompson has averaged 25.7 points. While Durant and Thompson have combined to average 53 points per game, the rest of the Warriors roster has combined to average just 60.0 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge has been the lone bright spot for the Spurs. The 32-year-old has averaged 22 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will not be on the sideline for San Antonio. Popovich's wife, Erin Popovich, died Wednesday after a long battle with a respiratory illness.

Spurs assistant Ettore Messina took over in Game 3 and will serve as head coach Sunday.

San Antonio faces a big uphill battle, as no NBA team has overcome a 3-0 series deficit. The Warriors are favored by 7 points in Game 4, with the over/under at 203.5 points.

Should the Spurs win, Game 5 will be at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Tuesday night.

Start Time: Sunday, 3:30 p.m ET

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Photo: Ronald Cortes/Getty Images