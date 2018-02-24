Saturday would have been Steve Jobs’ 63rd birthday. The late Apple co-founder was not only known for the Macintosh computer, iPod, and iPhone but also for his articulate musings on everything from LSD to entrepreneurship.

The tech tycoon was popularly known for his direct and eloquent style of speaking and his charisma which in turn inspired a lot of people, especially during his keynote speeches at Apple events. They often ended with Jobs feigning forgetfulness, saying the phrase "And one more thing..." and then debuting a revolutionary new product.

Jobs died at age 56 on Oct. 5, 2011, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Before he lost consciousness, Jobs looked at his sister, children, and wife and repeated the words "OH WOW" three times, according to his sister's eulogy in the New York Times. She wrote Jobs' last words in all capital letters.

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Jobs left a legacy and a huge mark on the innovation industry along with a treasure of memorable quotes for all of us to live by.

Read 10 of the best below on the occasion of his birth anniversary and draw some inspiration from his successful life:

“Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it.”

“Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people.”

“We don’t get a chance to do that many things, and everyone should be really excellent. Because this is our life. Life is brief, and then you die, you know? And we’ve all chosen to do this with our lives. So it better be damn good. It better be worth it.”

“Quality is much better than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles.”

“Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while.”

“It’s better to be a pirate than to join the navy.”

“Technology is nothing. What's important is that you have a faith in people, that they're basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they'll do wonderful things with them.”

"That’s been one of my mantras: focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex. You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it’s worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains."

“Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren't used to an environment where excellence is expected.”