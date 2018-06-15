It looks like someone is getting a baby in Season 8 of “Suits.”

TVLine recently teased that the next season of the USA Network series will involve “pregnancy.” While it’s unclear which character is going to get pregnant, it won’t be surprising if it turns out to be Sheila (Rachael Harris).

As fans will remember, Sheila left her fiancé Xander (Brandon Keener) to rekindle her romance with Louis (Rick Hoffman) at the end of Season 7, episode 14. When asked if her views about having children have changed, Shelia told Louis that she’s now open to becoming a mother. “Faith brought us together Louis, why don’t we let faith decide whether or not we have children?” Sheila told Louis, much to his surprise.

In an interview with Deadline last April, series creator Aaron Korsh said the Sheila will be a “large part” of Season 8 as the show continues to explore her relationship with Louis.

“Louis Litt is definitely evolving and we do not currently have plans to terminate that relationship, though you never know what could happen,” Korsh said. “But Louis Litt in a relationship is always going to be a work in progress as might I add all of us as flawed human beings are. But he and Sheila are going to have a fun ride this year but it certainly will not be without its push and pull also.”

In addition to exploring Louis’ relationship with Sheila, the new season of the legal drama will also see Louis assert his position in the firm. “I am a partner, and I’m done having to remind you that. Any questions!?” an upset Louis tells Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and new name partner Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) in a promo for the new season.

Speaking of Robert Zane, Korsh told Deadline that the addition of Rachel’s (Meghan Markle) father to the central law firm of the show reinvigorate his desire to keep the series going. “The addition of Robert Zane and the dynamics … [between] all of our existing characters, I feel like gives new life to the show,” Korsh said. “Along with him, Katherine Heigl [who will play Samantha Wheeler] and the interaction she’s going to have with everyone in the firm, the two of them coming into our world, it just creates a brand new dynamic that is both organic to the show and really reinvigorating for me as a writer and as a fan of my own show.”

Do you think Louis will become a dad next season? Share your guesses in the comments section below!

“Suits” Season 8 premieres on Wednesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.