Samantha Wheeler is an unwelcome new partner at Specter Litt in Season 8 of “Suits.”

In the just-released promo for the new season of the USA Network series, Samantha (Katherine Heigl) meddles in Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht) business affairs, much to his annoyance. “I don’t need your help. Stay away from my clients,” Harvey bluntly tells Samantha in the video.

Apparently, Samantha is also messing with Alex (Dulé Hill). But when the former Bratton Gould lawyer tells her to “back the hell off,” the new character says “that’s not gonna happen.”

Interestingly, Louis (Rick Hoffman) knows about Samantha’s reputation. When asked what he knows about Samantha, the financial law expert says that he knows that she’ll say anything just to get what she wants.

Samantha’s nosy attitude doesn’t also sit well with Donna (Sarah Rafferty). As a matter of fact, the firm’s chief operating officer tells Harvey in the promo that they need to figure out what they’re going to do with Samantha as soon as possible.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Heigl said that her fierce and enigmatic character won’t see eye-to-eye with the veteran players at the show’s central law firm. “She’s kind of having fun messing with everybody,” said Heigl of Samantha, before adding that she and her new colleagues are “not having as much fun — yet.”

Heigl went on to reveal that Samantha’s relationship with Harvey is a little bit hostile at first. The actress also confirmed Samantha’s uneasy dynamic with Donna, who has always prided herself on her ability to read people.

“The fact that Donna can’t quite put her finger on Samantha is really fun to play,” Heigl said. “Our first scene together was just like that — she’s trying to figure out Samantha, and Samantha’s not really giving much of anything away.”

Series creator Aaron Korsh is a “big fan” of Heigl’s work, so giving the actress a role on the legal drama was an easy decision to make.

“On behalf of the entire ‘Suits’ team, I am extraordinarily excited to welcome Katherine Heigl into our family — I have always been a big fan of her work and was delighted to discover she was an avid ‘Suits’ fan herself,” said Korsh in a statement announcing Heigl’s casting last January. “I cannot wait to have her come play with our entire cast and crew. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Harvey, Louis, Donna, and Alex as the mysterious Samantha Wheeler is a direct threat to their status quo. One thing is for sure — Samantha’s wit, charm, loyalty, strength, and vulnerability will all be put to the test as she muscles her way into the firm.”

“Suits” Season 8 premieres on Wednesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.