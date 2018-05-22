Patrick J. Adams has issued a lengthy apology after being accused of bullying a body shamer on Instagram.

The “Suits” actor attended the royal wedding of his former co-star Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the weekend. After the festivities, he and his wife, “Pretty Little Liars” alum Troian Bellisario, headed to the airport to catch a flight out of London.

While waiting for their flight, Adams, who played Markle’s love interest on “Suits,” shared an unflattering Instagram photo of a sleeping woman who he claimed body shamed him and Bellisario.

“She reads her paper. See’s picture of me and Troian from wedding,” Adams wrote of the alleged body shamer in his since-deleted post. ‘My God. What a terrible photo of you.’ I look over. ‘Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?’ She pauses. ‘Well, you’re just so....chunky. She laughs and falls asleep. I photograph her sleeping. And....scene. #royalwedding.”

While some of Adams’ followers commended his move, others were less than thrilled by it and even called him out for bullying the woman. After receiving backlash, the 36-year-old Canadian actor took down the photo and replaced it with a lengthy apology.

“Yesterday I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I in the airport,” Adams stared. “My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the ‘high road’ (some also doubled down on the body shaming. Thumbs up guys!) I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong.”

“I’m no bully,” he continued. “What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian - so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry.”

Adams ended his post with a summary of everything he learned from the incident. “1. Don’t talk shit about the way people look. You have no idea what’s going on with them and your commentary will always make their day worse not better. 2. If someone does. Don’t use the internet to settle scores. Tell them right to their face and in public that they’re part of the problem and not the solution. 3. Believe pretty much nothing you read in magazines. Good or bad. The machinery runs on misfortune and oversimplification. 4. Be cool to yourself and others at every opportunity. Life is too short for all of this.”

According to People, Sophia Bush commented on Adams’ post and praised the “Orphan Black” alum for recognizing his mistake. “Well done friend,” the “One Tree Hill” actress wrote. “People forget that you’re human. This is a great teaching moment.”

