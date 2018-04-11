Rachel (Meghan Markle) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) are finally tying the knot in the Season 7 finale of “Suits.” Unfortunately for fans, the wedding marks the end of Markle and Adams’ seven-year stint as series regulars on the USA Network legal drama.

“Theirs is an unfettered happy ending,” creator Aaron Korsh told TV Insider of how Markle and Adams’ storyline on the series will conclude. “They’re leaving as actors and leaving the lives of these characters. So there is some bittersweetness.”

In fact, Korsh found himself crying while watching the wedding ceremony. “I was totally moved and I felt like the whole sequence does a really good job,” Korsh admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “I’m moved to tears [watching it], and then later I have a lot of joy but I also have sadness that these people are leaving.”

While Korsh doesn’t expect Markle — who is set to wed Prince Harry on May 19 — to return to the series in the future, the exec producer said that Adams could come back “if the story and timing are right.”

Although the nuptials is all about Rachel and Mike, Korsh revealed that best man Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and maid of honor Donna (Sarah Rafferty) also share a special moment during the wedding. “‘Darvey’ fans should be satisfied,” Korsh teased.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Macht revealed that he and Adams filmed an improvised classic banter scene between Mike and Harvey for the finale. While details of that scene are being kept under wraps, Macht said that it includes nods to Mike and Rachel’s nuptials as well as to Harvey and Donna’s relationship.

“I remember the way it was written [and] there was a nod to Mike and Rachel’s union, but there was also sort of this nod to the best man and maid of honor moving forward,” Macht said. “There’s a bit of mystery with that moment. … It’s so enigmatic, and just the idea that they would be walking down the aisle together, it just seemed like a metaphor for moving forward. Is this where these two are going to end up? Who knows! We don’t know until we get the script.”

“Suits” Season 7 finale airs on Wednesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.