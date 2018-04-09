Rick Hoffman has opened up about bidding farewell to his “Suits” co-stars Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams, who are both set to exit the USA Network series at the end of the Season 7 finale.

In a recent interview with The West Australian, Hoffman, who plays Louis Litt on the legal drama, said that saying goodbye to Markle and Adams was “capital H heartbreaking” as the onscreen lovers have grown close to him since they all started filming the Aaron Korsh-created series in 2011.

Though news of Markle and Adams’ departure was upsetting for Hoffman at first, the 47-year-old actor revealed that his final scene with Adams ended up as one of his most memorable moments on the set of the show. “It’s kind of funny the scene we have that’s our last scene, and I don’t want to give that away but ... I will never forget that day. And it’s one of my favorite scenes,” Hoffman said. “So I think you take the heartbreak and you turn it into positive energy and let that catapult you into the next chapter.”

Hoffman went on to say that losing Markle and Adams, who play Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, respectively, is like losing a part of the show’s “heart muscle.” “Now we’re going to bypass it with some really, really great actors,” Hoffman said. “Everybody’s so excited to be a part of this, that energy I feel is contagious.”

One of the new actors joining the cast of “Suits” for Season 8 is Katherine Heigl. As previously reported, Heigl will play the role of Samantha Wheeler, a talented new partner at Specter Litt who challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.

During an appearance on New Zealand’s “The AM Show” last month, Hoffman talked about his experience working with Heigl so far. When one of the “The AM Show” hosts mentioned that there were several reports claiming that the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star is a diva, Hoffman said that Heigl “seems unbelievably lovely.”

“I’m not joking,” said Hoffman, who has now had several conversations with Heigl over the course of the last two months. “I know when BS is BS so all I can tell you is, I think that, you know what they say, never believe everything you hear or read.”

In a statement released last January, Heigl said that she’s an “immense fan” of the show. “I have watched ‘Suits’ from the very beginning and feel incredibly lucky to be the newest member of the Pearson Specter Litt family,” the actress added.

“Suits” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.